Takitaki (knee) expects to make "big comeback" in 2023, Brenna White of NFL.com reports.

Takitaki suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 of the 2022 campaign and has been recovering since, but he is "excited" for his return this year. The rehab process has reportedly been going well and the linebacker, once healthy, will look to build off of the career-high 71 tackles, including a sack, he recorded over 12 contests last season. Takitaki along with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are both set to return from injuries and operate as Cleveland's starting outside linebackers in 2023.