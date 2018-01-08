Grimes compiled 49 tackles (44 solo) -- including two for loss -- three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed over 13 games in 2017.

The 34-year-old's numbers were certainly on par with his recent seasons, especially when extrapolated over 16 games. Grimes showed he could still get his hands on the ball on a consistent basis, and the Buccaneers' pass defense, which ranked last in both total passing yards (4,169) and passing yards per game (261) allowed, tangibly missed his presence when he was sidelined for three games due to injury. Still playing at a reasonably high level despite being 11 seasons into his career, Grimes heads into unrestricted free agency with a chance to secure a starting job, or at worst, a nickel corner role, in Tampa or elsewhere in 2018.