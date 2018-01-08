Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Continues ball-hawking ways in '17
Grimes compiled 49 tackles (44 solo) -- including two for loss -- three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed over 13 games in 2017.
The 34-year-old's numbers were certainly on par with his recent seasons, especially when extrapolated over 16 games. Grimes showed he could still get his hands on the ball on a consistent basis, and the Buccaneers' pass defense, which ranked last in both total passing yards (4,169) and passing yards per game (261) allowed, tangibly missed his presence when he was sidelined for three games due to injury. Still playing at a reasonably high level despite being 11 seasons into his career, Grimes heads into unrestricted free agency with a chance to secure a starting job, or at worst, a nickel corner role, in Tampa or elsewhere in 2018.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Snags third pick of season•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Racks up five stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Four tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Three solo stops, INT in return•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...