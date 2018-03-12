Grimes re-signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Grimes, 34 years old, has refused to let his age get in the way of his productive ways. Last season, Grimes racked up 49 combines tackles to go along with three interceptions. Despite the impressive season, the Bucs remained stubborn this offseason in their negotiation tactics by refusing to sign Grimes to a long-term deal. Not only does Grimes figure to be a major component to the Tampa Bay defense in 2018, but the 12-year vet will likely be playing for another sizable contract.