Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Three solo stops, INT in return
Grimes (shoulder) posted three solo tackles and an interception that he returned for 28 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
The veteran corner was able to get back on the field after missing the last two games and made an acrobatic interception downfield on a deep post while covering the speedy Robby Anderson early in the second quarter. However, Anderson got a measure of revenge with 28 seconds remaining by beating Grimes on a go route down the right side to get the Jets to within 15-9 at the time. The aforementioned pick was Grimes' second of the season, and perhaps the best news coming out of the game was that he appeared to emerge without setbacks. Grimes will have a crack at his old Dolphins teammates when the Buccaneers make the trip to South Florida in Week 11.
