Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Won't suit up Sunday
Nassib (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Nassib suffered a groin injury during Week 9's loss to the Seahawks, the severity of which will cause him to remain sidelined Week 10. Coach Bruce Arians said there was "a chance" Nassib wouldn't be forced to miss time earlier this week, according to Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site, so there's reason to be optimistic that the starting linebacker could retake the field Week 11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...