Nassib (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Nassib suffered a groin injury during Week 9's loss to the Seahawks, the severity of which will cause him to remain sidelined Week 10. Coach Bruce Arians said there was "a chance" Nassib wouldn't be forced to miss time earlier this week, according to Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site, so there's reason to be optimistic that the starting linebacker could retake the field Week 11.