Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro: Limited opportunity in loss
Catanzaro drilled his only field-goal attempt (30 yards) and also converted his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
The veteran kicker made good on his only chances in the blowout loss, taking his field-goal tally for the season to a solid 5-for-6 (83.3 percent). With Jameis Winston likely returning to his starting quarterback job following a Week 5 bye, Catanzaro should continue seeing the consistent scoring opportunities he enjoyed over the first three games of the season before Sunday's outlier.
