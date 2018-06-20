Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Fighting for roster spot

Sims will need to compete for a roster spot, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.

The 2014 third-round pick generated minimal interest as a free agent, ultimately rejoining Tampa Bay on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes only $200,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap. The lack of interest isn't much of a surprise, considering Sims is a passing-down specialist who managed just 5.5 yards per target over the past two seasons. The Bucs could turn to Jacquizz Rodgers, Ronald Jones or even undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson to handle passing downs if they decide Sims isn't worthy of a roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...