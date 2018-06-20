Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Fighting for roster spot
Sims will need to compete for a roster spot, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.
The 2014 third-round pick generated minimal interest as a free agent, ultimately rejoining Tampa Bay on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes only $200,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap. The lack of interest isn't much of a surprise, considering Sims is a passing-down specialist who managed just 5.5 yards per target over the past two seasons. The Bucs could turn to Jacquizz Rodgers, Ronald Jones or even undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson to handle passing downs if they decide Sims isn't worthy of a roster spot.
