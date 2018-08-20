Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Not at practice
Sims (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Although his injury isn't believed to be serious, Sims never figured to practice Monday after he got hurt in Saturday's preseason game agains the Titans. Some missed practice time wouldn't normally be a big deal for a player with his level of experience, except that Sims is trying to fend off competition from Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson to earn a role on passing downs. The three players are competing for either one or two roster spots.
