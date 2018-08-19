Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Injures left knee

Sims suffered a left knee injury Saturday at Tennessee and won't return to the game, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Sims was nicked up on the opening kickoff, which could hurt his standing in the backfield with roster cuts due in exactly two weeks. At the moment, Peyton Barber is fending off rookie Ronald Jones II for the starting gig, and Sims' injury should open the door for Jacquizz Rodgers to make an impact on offense Saturday and perhaps beyond.

