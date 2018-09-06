Charles Sims: Working out for Houston

Sims is working out for the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

After being waived by the Buccaneers a week ago, Sims is now looking to catch on with the Texans. With D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) confined to the PUP list for the first six games of the regular season, Houston lacks reliable running back depth behind starter Lamar Miller and change-of-pace back Alfred Blue. It's conceivable that Sims, who logged 110 receptions over the last three seasons, could earn a depth role due to his pass catching abilities.