Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Heading to IR
The Buccaneers placed Sims on injured reserve Thursday.
After injuring his left knee in Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee, Sims wasn't believed to be dealing with a serious concern, but Thursday's roster move indicates otherwise. Thus, his fifth professional campaign is over before it can even start. The development makes the backfield easier to parse out for Week 1 and beyond. Peyton Barber is the likely starter, with rookie Ronald Jones II and Jacquizz Rodgers providing support. Meanwhile, the fourth and final spot may come down to roster cuts on Sept. 1, but undrafted free agent Shaun Wilson may be closing in on a job as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.