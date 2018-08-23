Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Heading to IR

The Buccaneers placed Sims on injured reserve Thursday.

After injuring his left knee in Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee, Sims wasn't believed to be dealing with a serious concern, but Thursday's roster move indicates otherwise. Thus, his fifth professional campaign is over before it can even start. The development makes the backfield easier to parse out for Week 1 and beyond. Peyton Barber is the likely starter, with rookie Ronald Jones II and Jacquizz Rodgers providing support. Meanwhile, the fourth and final spot may come down to roster cuts on Sept. 1, but undrafted free agent Shaun Wilson may be closing in on a job as well.

