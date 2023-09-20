The Buccaneers placed Edmonds (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Edmonds was forced out of Week 2 action this past Sunday at Tampa Bay due to a knee injury and was ruled out after halftime. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Edmonds was slated for an MRI, specifically referring to his MCL. While the extent of the injury isn't clear, Edmonds will miss at least the next four games. The Buccaneers will continue to lean on Rachaad White out of their backfield, with Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn candidates for touches behind him.