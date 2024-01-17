Edmonds was held out of Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a toe injury.
Edmonds had no fewer than five touches and no more than 10 in each of Tampa's last four games, including a 32-9 win over Philadelphia in the wild-card round. If he were to miss Sunday's game against Detroit, it might mean more playing time for starter Rachaad White and likely would leave Sean Tucker as the backup RB.
