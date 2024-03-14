Tampa Bay re-signed Edmonds on Wednesday.

Edmonds returns to a Buccaneers team that trusted him with the No. 2 role behind lead back Rachaad White last season. Across 13 regular-season appearances in 2023, Edmonds rushed 49 times for 176 yards and secured 14 of 17 catches for 81 yards, all without a single touchdown. He could be primed for a similar role in 2024, though Sean Tucker will be a candidate to carve out a larger workload Year 2, and Tampa Bay could still add to the backfield in free agency or April's draft.