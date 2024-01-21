Edmonds (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's walk-throughs, Edmonds logged a limited session Friday and approached the contest listed as questionable. With his active status versus Detroit confirmed, the running back is available to maintain his complementary role behind starter Rachaad White. As long as White remains healthy, however, Edmonds -- who logged seven carries for 12 yards and one catch for eight yards in the Buccaneers' wild-card win over the Eagles this past Monday -- will profile as a speculative lineup option.