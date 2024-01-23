Edmonds rushed four times for 19 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Edmonds overcame a questionable tag due to a toe injury to suit up for the postseason contest, and he filled his typically modest No. 2 role behind lead back Rachaad White. The veteran was reasonably effective with his opportunities during a 13-game regular season, recording 176 rushing yards at 3.6 yards per carry and adding a 14-81 receiving line. Edmonds then added 11 carries for 31 yards and three receptions for another 26 during Tampa Bay's two postseason games, and he's slated for unrestricted free agency this offseason after playing 2023 on a one-year deal.