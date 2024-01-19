Edmonds (toe) returned to practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Edmonds didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday despite handling his normal role in Monday's 32-9 win over the Eagles. He typically plays about one-fourth of Tampa Bay's snaps on offense, and he got 5-to-10 touches in each of the past four games (including eight for 20 yards in the wild-card win over Philadelphia). The Bucs' other backfield options behind starter Rachaad White are rookie Sean Tucker and practice-squad member Patrick Laird.