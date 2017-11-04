Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Questionable for Week 9
Baker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Baker finished the week with a pair of full practices, so it would seem as though he is trending to play Sunday. Clinton McDonald would likely see increased snaps at defensive tackle if Baker is unable to play against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Improves to full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Four tackles in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Taking field Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Practicing in full capacity•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...