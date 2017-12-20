Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Forces fumble in loss
Conte forced his third fumble of the season in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Conte also recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a season-high two passes defended in the contest. He saw 56 defensive snaps (79.0 percent), which was the fifth highest on the team. With Justin Evans (ankle) and T.J. Ward (concussion) both dealing with injuries heading into Week 16, Conte could continue seeing a healthy workload.
