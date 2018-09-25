Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Out for remainder of Monday's game
Conte has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Steelers after sustaining a knee injury.
The severity of Conte's knee injury remains to be seen. With the options behind Conte somewhat restrained, the Bucs may be inclined to go with Jordan Whitehead at free safety for the time being. If Conte is to be sidelined for an extended period of time, there's a chance the team will look to bring in an additional safety.
