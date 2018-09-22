Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Questionable for Monday
Conte (knee) was a full participant in practice Saturday but is questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Conte suffered a knee injury in Week 2's win over the Eagles and was limited in practice early this week as a result. Although he is still questionable, his full participation in practice Saturday is a reassuring sign. Look for a final decision to be made just before kickoff on Monday night. If he is ruled out, Justin Evans will likely see an increased defensive role.
