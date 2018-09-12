Conte tallied seven tackles (five solo) during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.

The veteran safety drew even with Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) for second on the team in tackles behind the prolific linebacker duo of Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander. Conte is expected to once again play a key coverage role this season while also providing valuable support against the run from the secondary. The 29-year-old particularly did a good job in the latter function last season, compiling 77 stops and forcing three fumbles over 16 games.