Conte is expected to require six weeks to recover from a torn PCL in his knee, which he sustained during Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter relays that Conte probably shouldn't have played in the contest, but the safety "gutted it out" for the team before bowing out after playing 11 snaps. The Buccaneers placed Conte on injured reserve Tuesday, which will keep him out of action for a minimum of eight weeks. Assuming Schefter's timeline is accurate, Conte should return to full health by the second half of the season and merit consideration for an activation from IR.