Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Listed as active Monday
Conte (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Steelers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Conte was listed as questionable heading into Week 3's matchup with Pittsburgh, but after successfully completing a full practice on Saturday, he'll be out there as the team's starting free safety. The 29-year-old has 14 tackles on the season.
