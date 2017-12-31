Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active in Week 17
Godwin (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie logged less practice time than fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (ankle) this past week, but ultimately it will be Godwin and not Jackson taking the field Sunday for the regular-season finale. As was the case in a Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Godwin will slot in as the No. 2 wideout alongside Mike Evans and will attempt to build on his three-catch, 98-yard effort in that contest.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Returns as limited participant•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Racks up career-best yardage total•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Confirmed as starter Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to replace Jackson•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Records one catch in loss•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...