Godwin (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie logged less practice time than fellow wideout DeSean Jackson (ankle) this past week, but ultimately it will be Godwin and not Jackson taking the field Sunday for the regular-season finale. As was the case in a Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Godwin will slot in as the No. 2 wideout alongside Mike Evans and will attempt to build on his three-catch, 98-yard effort in that contest.