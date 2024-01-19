Godwin (knee/personal) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game at Detroit.

The Buccaneers kept close tabs on Godwin's on-field work this week, holding him out of Wednesday's walkthrough before capping his reps at Thursday's walkthrough due to a knee injury. He then missed practice entirely Friday because of a personal issue, but neither concern will impact his availability for the Buccaneers' second contest of this postseason. Back in Week 6, Godwin hauled in six of seven targets for 77 yards against the Lions in a 20-6 loss.