Godwin brought in four of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Godwin had a relatively quiet night until the latter portion of the fourth quarter, when he put the Buccaneers' final points of the night on the board with a 23-yard touchdown grab. He now has at least four receptions in five of the last six games and has scored twice in the last three, giving him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Sunday afternoon divisional-round battle against the Lions that could feature plenty of passing.