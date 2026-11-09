Godwin caught two of three targets for 16 yards and added a 12-yard rush during Sunday night's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

Godwin has now gone back-to-back weeks without reeling in at least three passes after having done so in each of Tampa Bay's first seven contests this year. The wide receiver has yet to exceed 50 receiving yards or reach the end zone over nine games so far during the 2026 campaign, and he will remain an unappealing fantasy option when the Buccaneers return to action in Week 11 against the Lions.