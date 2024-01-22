Godwin brought in four of eight targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran wideout couldn't shake loose for any big gains against the Lions' inconsistent secondary, but he still finished third in receptions and receiving yards while tying for second in targets. Godwin's final line was fairly representative of his final month's worth of games, as he topped out at six receptions and 81 yards in terms of single-game highs over the last four contests. However, Godwin did post an impressive 83-1,024-2 line across 17 regular-season contests, but he is slated to draw a robust $20 million base salary and count $27.5 million overall against the team's cap in 2024.