Godwin is in the midst of a strong offseason and stood out during the start of OTAs last week, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He's had a real good offseason in general," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "Chris is a good player, so it's not surprising, but he's had a good offseason overall."

The second-year receiver wasted no time turning heads in the Bucs' first OTA practice last Tuesday, making an impressive one-handed grab of a pass thrown low and behind him. Godwin was actually getting the first reps in the wideout group, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports, and his impressive showing was simply an extension of what has been a productive offseason overall. Last season, Godwin actually logged a better catch rate (61.8 percent) on passes from Winston than either Mike Evans (52.2 percent) or DeSean Jackson (55.6 percent), two players that offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes Godwin could potentially start alongside of this coming season if he can continue his impressive development.