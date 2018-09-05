Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as co-starter on depth chart
Godwin and DeSean Jackson are both listed as starting options at wide receiver opposite Mike Evans on the Buccaneers' initial regular-season depth chart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year wideout has had no shortage of positive press all summer, drawing raves for both his standout practices and productive preseason performances. Early in training camp, head coach Dirk Koetter had remarked that the team viewed Godwin as a starter, although at the time his comments could have easily been interpreted to mean that the Penn State product had the talent to thrive in that role if called upon. There's apparently a deeper meaning to Koetter's words based on the Bucs' first depth chart, although how it all translates to the field remains to be seen. Tampa opens its season with a road tilt Sunday against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Viewed as starter by coaching staff•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Stands out in Tuesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Enjoying stellar offseason•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Earns right to start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...