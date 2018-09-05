Godwin and DeSean Jackson are both listed as starting options at wide receiver opposite Mike Evans on the Buccaneers' initial regular-season depth chart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year wideout has had no shortage of positive press all summer, drawing raves for both his standout practices and productive preseason performances. Early in training camp, head coach Dirk Koetter had remarked that the team viewed Godwin as a starter, although at the time his comments could have easily been interpreted to mean that the Penn State product had the talent to thrive in that role if called upon. There's apparently a deeper meaning to Koetter's words based on the Bucs' first depth chart, although how it all translates to the field remains to be seen. Tampa opens its season with a road tilt Sunday against the Saints.