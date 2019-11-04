Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Tallies seven grabs in Week 9 loss
Godwin brought in seven of nine targets for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Godwin saw teammate Mike Evans once again steal the spotlight, with the latter turning double-digit targets into double-digit receptions for the second straight week. Godwin did check in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Evans, but he was once again utilized in much closer proximity to the line of scrimmage on his way to 8.7 yards per grab. While his final line wasn't particularly remarkable, Godwin did see a good bump in production after mustering a more modest 4-43 line in Week 8 versus the Titans. He'll look to boost his numbers further versus the Cardinals in Week 10.
