Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Impressing new boss
Ogunbowale has impressed head coach Bruce Arians with his vision and blitz recognition, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ogunbowale was active in Weeks 11 and 12 last season, playing 45 of his 48 total snaps on special teams. That led to 137 return yards for the Wisconsin product, but Ogunbowale is making a push for more offensive opportunity early in camp. He's looked good on inside runs, and the fact he's capable of contributing on kickoff coverage certainly helps his chances of sticking around. Ogunbowale is battling the likes of journeyman Andre Ellington and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson for positioning in the latter portion of the running back depth chart.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Proving valuable•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Dare Ogunbowale: Back on practice squad•
-
Dare Ogunbowale: Waived by Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Plenty of work as kick returner•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Promoted from practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...