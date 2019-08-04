Ogunbowale has impressed head coach Bruce Arians with his vision and blitz recognition, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ogunbowale was active in Weeks 11 and 12 last season, playing 45 of his 48 total snaps on special teams. That led to 137 return yards for the Wisconsin product, but Ogunbowale is making a push for more offensive opportunity early in camp. He's looked good on inside runs, and the fact he's capable of contributing on kickoff coverage certainly helps his chances of sticking around. Ogunbowale is battling the likes of journeyman Andre Ellington and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson for positioning in the latter portion of the running back depth chart.