Bucannon was promoted to Tampa Bay's active roster from the practice squad Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old recently joined the Bucs' practice squad and will now join the team for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Washington. Bucannon didn't see game action this season and had 28 tackles (16 solo) in 14 games between the Buccaneers and Giants in 2019.