Deone Bucannon: Leaving Tampa Bay
RotoWire Staff
Jan 11, 2021
Bucannon was released from the Buccaneers on Monday.
Bucannon got to see the field one time this season, playing 16 of the special teams snaps for the Bucs. The linebacker will no longer have the opportunity to see more game action as he has been let go by Tampa Bay.
