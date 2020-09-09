Bucannon was added to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
NFL teams are permitted to stash more veteran depth than usual this season, with the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to allow practice squads to add up to six players with more than two accrued seasons (rather than the prior limit of two players). Bucannon made 14 appearances last year for the Giants and Buccaneers with just one start, but between 2015 and 2018 he started 47 of the 54 games he appeared in for Arizona. Head coach Dan Quinn said he wants "roster-ready" players on the practice squad, and Bucannon provides Atlanta with both recent regular-season experience, as well as the versatility to line up at both linebacker and defensive back.