The Buccaneers designated Bernard (ankle) for return from injured reserve Monday.
Bernard now has a 21-day window to be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster, though Tampa Bay could fully activate him as early as Sunday's contest against the Browns. Once fully cleared for a return to the field, Bernard could mix in for a change-of-pace role behind Leonard Fournette and rookie Rachaad White.
