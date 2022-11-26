Bernard (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Leonard Fournette (hip) unavailable Sunday, it'll be interesting to monitor the usage of both Rachaad White and the veteran Bernard. While White has been notoriously good as a rookie receiver and pass blocker, Bernard is especially good in those two capacities. It's possible the team could use White as a runner while Bernard operates in the passing downs sans Fournette, or they'll simply utilize White however much as possible with the veteran mixing in on the side. Either way, it's certainly something to monitor with Fournette not a lock for Week 13.
