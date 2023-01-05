Bernard did not log a snap from scrimmage during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

The same has held true for all seven games Bernard has been active for this season, with all his action thus coming on special teams. However, there may be a possibility for the veteran running back to finally garner some offensive touches in the Week 18 finale versus the Falcons if head coach Todd Bowles opts to give his reserves more playing time as the game unfolds.