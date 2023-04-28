Bernard announced his retirement Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The 2013 second-round pick spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals, and while he never ran for more than 730 yards or five touchdowns in a season, he averaged 42.8 catches for 358.4 receiving yards and also earned a reputation as a good pass blocker. He spent his final two seasons in Tampa Bay, where he had trouble staying healthy and barely saw the field in 2022. The 31-year-old retires with 6,772 scrimmage yards and 36 career touchdowns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Sees first carries of season•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still limited to special teams•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: No offensive snaps Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: No action in Week 12 return•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Activated off IR•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Practice window opens•