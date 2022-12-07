Bernard logged eight special-teams snaps but did not see action on offense during the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

The veteran back garnered active status for the second time in as many games since coming off the injured list, but he failed to see any action on offense again. With both Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White above-average pass-catching backs, Bernard isn't a priority on offense for the time being.