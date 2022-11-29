Bernard (ankle) did not log any snaps during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday despite being active for the contest.
The veteran back was available following his Saturday activation from injured reserve, but even with Leonard Fournette (hip) inactive, Bernard did not see the field. It remains to be seen if Bernard sees some action in Week 13 against the Saints if Fournette remains unavailable, but if the latter is active, the veteran could find himself a healthy scratch.
