Bernard rushed seven times for 28 yards and brought in both targets for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran back saw his first touches from scrimmage all season Sunday as head coach Todd Bowles emptied his bench in the second half of the meaningless regular-season finale. Bernard's Sunday cameo on offense is expected to be a one-and-done unless multiple injuries strike the Buccaneers' running back corps during the postseason, with his only opportunity to play likely to come on coverage and return units.