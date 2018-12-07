Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Won't play Week 14
Johnson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, and will remain sidelined. With Justin Evans (toe) also ruled out, Mark Andrews could be in line to start at strong safety.
