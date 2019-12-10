The Buccaneers promoted Hyman to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hyman has spent over two months on the team's practice squad, and he's in line to make his NFL debut with Mike Evans (hamstring) possibly out for the season. The 24-year-old has a chance to work as the No. 4 wideout if Scott Miller (hamstring) also can't play Sunday against the Lions.