Buccaneers' Ishmael Hyman: Receives promotion
The Buccaneers promoted Hyman to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Hyman has spent over two months on the team's practice squad, and he's in line to make his NFL debut with Mike Evans (hamstring) possibly out for the season. The 24-year-old has a chance to work as the No. 4 wideout if Scott Miller (hamstring) also can't play Sunday against the Lions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.