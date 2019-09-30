Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: May miss multiple weeks
Cichy could miss two to four weeks with an elbow injury suffered during Sunday's 55-40 win over the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Cichy is receiving an MRI on his elbow Monday, so more information about his injury could be on tap. If the initial diagnosis is correct, the second-year linebacker will miss at least the next two games. Cichy plays a key role on special teams for the Buccaneers.
