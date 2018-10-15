Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Pair of kick returns in Week 6 loss
Rodgers returned two kickoffs for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Rodgers did not see any work from scrimmage for the second consecutive game, a trend that's coincided with the active status of rookie Ronald Jones II. The versatile veteran will likely be relegated to special teams work moving forward unless there are injuries in front of him.
