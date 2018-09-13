Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited participant Thursday
Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul sat out of Wednesday's practice session and said "I don't know" when asked if he would play in Week 2, so his progression to limited participation is a step in the right direction. The veteran defensive end seems on track to be available for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but it's worth keeping an eye on his workload at Friday's practice.
