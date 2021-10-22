Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Pierre-Paul was unable to practice this week due to the hand and shoulder injuries, but he still has a chance of suiting up versus Chicago. The 32-year-old regularly played in games without practicing last season, though it's unclear how likely that is to happen this weekend.
