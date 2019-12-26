Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up three sacks in loss
Pierre-Paul recorded four tackles, including three sacks, in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.
The veteran defensive end put together a vintage performance after a so-so first eight games of his campaign. Pierre-Paul almost matched his entire sack total of 3.5 for the season at the expense of the Texans, and Saturday's dominant performance was undoubtedly key to giving Pierre-Paul some momentum as he heads back into the open market this coming offseason. The 30-year-old will look to put together a strong finish to a season that began with rehabilitation from a serious neck injury when he faces the Falcons in Week 17.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sits out practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Logs limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...