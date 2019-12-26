Pierre-Paul recorded four tackles, including three sacks, in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

The veteran defensive end put together a vintage performance after a so-so first eight games of his campaign. Pierre-Paul almost matched his entire sack total of 3.5 for the season at the expense of the Texans, and Saturday's dominant performance was undoubtedly key to giving Pierre-Paul some momentum as he heads back into the open market this coming offseason. The 30-year-old will look to put together a strong finish to a season that began with rehabilitation from a serious neck injury when he faces the Falcons in Week 17.